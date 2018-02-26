Police seek man involved in 2 East Side robberies

YOUNGSTOWN — Police believe the same man tried to commit two robberies Sunday within minutes of each other on the East Side.

Officers were called to the Walgreens, 2864 McCartney Road, just after 8 p.m. An employee said a man came in and ordered that she open the cash register immediately. The employee said the man reached in his jacket like he had a gun but she never saw a weapon.

The man ran away when she hit the panic button, reports said.

About 20 minutes later, police were called to Dollar General, 1504 Oak St., where reports said a man with his hand in his coat pocket like he had a gun and demanded all the money in the register.

Reports said he got away with more than $200 in cash.

The description of the robber in both robberies was the same, reports said.