Police: Man wanted to have his coke and eat it, too
YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a handcuffed man early today tried to lunge with his mouth for a bag of crack cocaine that was on top of a squad car.
Officers were arresting Steve Gardner, 34, of Youngstown, about 12:05 a.m. today after he was accused of violating a criminal trespass order at a home in the 500 block of East Florida Avenue which was issued about 20 minutes later.
When police searched Gardner reports said they found a bag of crack cocaine on him and placed him under arrest and put the bag on top of a cruiser, reports said.
Gardner then tried to grab the bag with his mouth before he was stopped, reports said.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 12, 2018 10:45 a.m.
Police: Heroin-covered man ate rock cocaine, too
- November 10, 2016 11:52 a.m.
Youngstown police arrest man who tried to swallow crack after traffic stop
- August 30, 2017 10:28 a.m.
Man resists cops then spits out cocaine, report says
- September 27, 2016 12:05 a.m.
Three arrested on felony drug charges
- September 5, 2017 9:27 a.m.
Refusal to buy crack cocaine leads to East Side stabbing
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.