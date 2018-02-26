Police: Man wanted to have his coke and eat it, too

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a handcuffed man early today tried to lunge with his mouth for a bag of crack cocaine that was on top of a squad car.

Officers were arresting Steve Gardner, 34, of Youngstown, about 12:05 a.m. today after he was accused of violating a criminal trespass order at a home in the 500 block of East Florida Avenue which was issued about 20 minutes later.

When police searched Gardner reports said they found a bag of crack cocaine on him and placed him under arrest and put the bag on top of a cruiser, reports said.

Gardner then tried to grab the bag with his mouth before he was stopped, reports said.