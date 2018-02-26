Parks Service says DC march will need new site

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — A National Parks Services spokesman says a gun violence march in Washington set for March 24 needs a new site.

National Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst said that March for Our Lives submitted a permit to hold the protest at the National Mall on March 24, but that day has already been reserved.

March for Our Lives is a nationwide demonstration sparked by the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people earlier this month.

Litterst says a filming permit was requested for some of the same areas march organizers requested. He says his agency is working with the group to find another space. He says West Potomac Park is an option and that Pennsylvania Avenue, which is under the city’s jurisdiction, is being considered.