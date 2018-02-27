Ohio authorities: Body of 6-year-old boy swept into creek found
SIDNEY, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say the body of a 6-year-old boy reportedly swept away in a western Ohio creek has been recovered.
Shelby County sheriff’s deputies say the body was found in the creek today about two miles from where the boy disappeared Sunday. Authorities didn’t immediately release the child’s name.
Dozens of searchers with boats and a helicopter with an infrared scanner had looked for the boy after he was reported missing Sunday evening east of Sidney, roughly 60 miles northeast of Columbus. The search was halted in the overnight darkness but resumed Monday morning.
Deputies have said the boy was playing with at least one other child along Mosquito Creek and reportedly fell in the water after a portion of ground gave way beneath him.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 4, 2017 midnight
Crews find body of missing teen
- July 3, 2017 2:26 p.m.
Crews find body of 15-year-old boy reported missing in creek
- January 8, 2018 10:42 a.m.
Deputy killed was Navy veteran, father of 3 boys
- September 11, 2017 midnight
Texas man charged with putting wife’s body in SUV indicted
- October 7, 2016 1:33 p.m.
Parents of baby boy who died in Ohio motel plead not guilty to charges
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.