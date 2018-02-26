Newton Township trustees meet tonight

February 26, 2018 at 1:05p.m.

NEWTON FALLS — Newton Township trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. today to discuss general business. The meeting will take place at the administration building, 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road.

