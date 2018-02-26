Missing Calif. hiker found after 6 days in Yosemite park
YOSEMITE, CALIF.
A well-prepared California hiker missing for six days in the icy backcountry of Yosemite National Park was found in good health after an extensive search, officials said.
A helicopter crew spotted Alan Chow on Friday above Wapama Falls near the center of the park, where overnight temperatures dipped below freezing, the National Park Service said. Park Ranger Scott Gediman told San Francisco Bay Area news station KTVU-TV that the 36-year-old Oakland resident got lost because usually well-marked trails were covered in snow.
Chow had done everything right to survive — he was prepared and didn’t “try to walk around and get even more lost,” Gediman said.
Associated Press
More like this from vindy.com
- September 8, 2016 midnight
Yosemite adding 400 acres
- September 10, 2016 midnight
Lawmaker disputes legality of Yosemite park expansion
- February 15, 2017 10:22 p.m.
'Firefall' phenomenon wows visitors to Yosemite's El Capitan
- August 2, 2017 10:10 a.m.
German hiker missing since 1987 found in Swiss glacier
- September 11, 2016 midnight
BAD BEHAVIOR
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.