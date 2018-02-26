Man will be arraigned after chase that reached 90 mph

YOUNGSTOWN — A Griselda Lane man is expected to be arraigned in municipal court later today after police said he led them on a chase Saturday evening that reached speeds of 90 miles per hour.

Officers tried to pull over a car Dana Wallace, 36, was driving about 8:50 p.m. for expired registration on Interstate 680 near the U.S. 62 ramp. Instead, reports said Wallace led police on a chase on U.S. 62 to U.S. 422 reaching speeds of 90 miles per hour.

He exited the freeway at Wirt Street and was going the wrong way at one point until he crashed in a yard in on Fairgreen Avenue and ran away reports said.

Police later found him in the 500 block of Clyde Street, where reports said they found drugs and over $200 in cash on him. He is now in the Mahoning County jail.