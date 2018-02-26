METRO DIGEST | Man wields knife inside Community Kitchen in Youngstown

Man wields knife at Youngstown’s Community Kitchen

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown police charged a city man with carrying a concealed weapon and inducing panic after he wielded a steak knife and screamed inside the Community Kitchen, 551 Mahoning Ave., early Saturday morning.

The police report said Joshua Santiago, 26, was taken into custody at about 8 a.m. after police ordered him through the glass doors of the kitchen to drop the knife, and he threw it at the wall in front of him.

The manager of the kitchen said that was the second time Santiago had caused a disturbance at the kitchen that day after which he was asked to leave. He then came back and pulled the knife from his waistband and said he wasn’t leaving.

About 30 people were in the restaurant when the disturbance occurred, according to the police report. Santiago has been permanently banned from the Community Kitchen.

He is scheduled to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court on Wednesday.

Community forum set on new tax law for nonprofits

WARREN

The Raymond John Wean Foundation, 47 W. Market St., is offering a discussion from 8:30 to 10 a.m. March 13 on how nonprofit organizations will be affected by recent changes to the U.S. Tax Code.

It will be led by tax specialist James M. Rosa, CPA, of Hill, Barth and King, who will provide insight into the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. The discussion will include changes to the nonprofits’ 990 filing and planned giving strategies that organizations may need to consider.

The discussion is designed specifically for executive directors and finance staff. The registration deadline is March 7. The cost is $10 per person. Light refreshments will be served.

1,000 lose power

YOUNGSTOWN

More than 1,000 Ohio Edison customers were without power for a short period Sunday afternoon. As of 3:30 p.m. Sunday, 118 customers in Trumbull County and 38 in Mahoning County were still without power, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.