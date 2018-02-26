The victim, Martell Williams, was shot multiple times in the chest and stomach

Staff report

WARREN

Warren police are investigating a possible homicide at the Stonegate Apartments in the 1300 block of Roberts Avenue Northwest near Raymond Street Northwest early Sunday.

Officers were called to the complex at about 4 a.m. where several gunshots were heard outside by area residents, according to the Trumbull County 911 Center log.

Police found Martell Williams on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his stomach and chest. The victim was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police did not provide Williams’ age or address. As of Sunday night, no arrest had been made in connection with the shooting.

If Williams’ death is ruled a homicide, it would be the second one this year in Warren.

Previously, the Trumbull County coroner ruled the Feb. 1 death of Darrin T. Andrews, 35, of Francisca Avenue in Youngstown and Northfield Street Northwest in Warren, a homicide.

Andrews was found shot multiple times inside his vehicle in the 2200 block of North Feederle Drive Southeast.