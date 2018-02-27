Local chapter of Audubon Society meets Tuesday in Canfield library
CANFIELD — Audubon Society/Mahoning Valley invites the public to “Birding Within 90 Minutes of Boardman” at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Canfield Library, 43 W. Main St.
Jeff Harvey, president of the local Audubon chapter, will present a program on the many great birding locations within our area and what birds can be found.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 26, 2017 5:30 p.m.
Calling all bird lovers: Program planned Tuesday in Canfield
- September 23, 2016 8:38 a.m.
Audubon society to host cleanings
- November 18, 2016 9:58 a.m.
CLUB CALENDAR
- February 16, 2018 midnight
Canfield Community Briefs
- February 16, 2018 midnight
Austintown Community Briefs
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.