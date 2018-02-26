Liberty seventh-grader investigated for posting gun picture

LIBERTY — Police investigated a seventh-grade student of W.S. Guy Middle School in Liberty after a parent reported an Instagram post Sunday that was perceived as threatening, according to a police report.

The student posted a picture of a .45 caliber handgun with an emoji of a gun and another emoji of a person running away, the report said.

The student told police he found the picture on the internet and didn't intend to threaten or intimidate anyone, the report said.

The case was turned over to the Trumbull County Juvenile Prosecutor, the report said.