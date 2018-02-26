Grand jury declines to indict woman accused of rape

February 26, 2018 at 10:19a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A Mahoning County grand jury declined to indict a Sebring woman who faced an accusation of rape.

Chrystal Clark, 45, faced a charge of rape in Mahoning County Area Court in Sebring alongside William Tryon, also 45 of Sebring, who committed suicide in December in the Mahoning County jail.

A review found no jail employees at fault.

The grand jury returned a no bill on Clark, which means it did not believe there was sufficient evidence to indict her.

The charges against Clark and Tryon resulted from an investigation into an alleged rape that took place on their home in February 2017.

The alleged victim reported the rape in June.

