Girard considers program for part-time police
GIRARD
An ordinance to establish a part-time sworn police officer program had its first reading during the Monday night council meeting. If passed, the ordinance would allow council to establish a maximum of five part-time police officers who would be paid $15 an hour working 29 hours per week.
