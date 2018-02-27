Girard considers program for part-time police

February 26, 2018 at 8:32p.m.

GIRARD

An ordinance to establish a part-time sworn police officer program had its first reading during the Monday night council meeting. If passed, the ordinance would allow council to establish a maximum of five part-time police officers who would be paid $15 an hour working 29 hours per week.

