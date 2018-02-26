Flooding woes ebb in Ohio

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

Preparations by local and state officials ahead of heavy rains and expected flooding helped Ohio “dodge a bullet” with no loss of life reported as of Sunday night, Republican Gov. John Kasich said.

Kasich held a briefing Sunday at the state’s emergency operations center.

He pointed to his order five days ago to activate 40 soldiers from an Ohio National Guard engineering company to raise floodgates along the Ohio River in Portsmouth.

Kasich issued an emergency declaration Saturday in 17 southern and eastern counties that would allow for activation of more National Guard soldiers if needed. Columbiana County was part of that declaration.

The Ohio River in Cincinnati was expected to crest at 60.6 feet Sunday, the highest level there since 1997 when flood stage reached 64.7 feet. The river is expected to remain above flood stage the rest of the week.

Meteorologist Kristen Cassady said rain totals varied between 1.5 and 2.5 inches overnight. She says while no rain is forecast until mid-week, tributaries feeding the Ohio will likely keep the river above flood stage throughout the week.

In the Mahoning Valley, close to 1.5 inches of rain fell Saturday and early Sunday. So far this month, the region has recorded 4.92 inches of rain, making it one of the wettest in history.

Partly sunny conditions are in the local forecast for today and Tuesday, but rain is expected to return Wednesday through Friday.