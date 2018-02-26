Felonious assault trial underway
YOUNGSTOWN — Jury selection is underway in the trial of a Youngstown man accused of beating a man into a coma at a Boardman home-improvement store.
Brian Murray, 57, of Canfield Road faces one count of felonious assault for the July 14 beating. Murray said the man owed him money.
The victim spent three weeks in a coma and five weeks in the hospital, his wife said.
Murray rejected a plea deal in which the prosecutor agreed to recommend a four-year prison sentence.
Judge John M. Durkin presides over the trial in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
If convicted by a jury, Murray could serve up to eight years in prison.
