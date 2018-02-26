Average price of US gas falls 6 cents, to $2.59 a gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif.

The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped about 6 cents nationally over the past two weeks, to $2.59.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that it’s the first decline since December. She says prices are expected to rise again as crude oil costs go up. The current gas price is 26 cents above where it was a year ago.

Gas in San Francisco was the highest in the contiguous United States at an average of $3.38 a gallon. The lowest was in Jackson, Mississippi, at $2.23 a gallon.

Average gas price in Ohio is $2.311, and the average gas price for the Youngstwon/Warren area is $2.301 , according to AAA.

Toyota, Hyundai recall roughly 110,000 vehicles

NEW YORK

Toyota and Hyundai have recalled roughly a combined 110,000 trucks and sport utility vehicles, including the 2018 Toyota Tundra and Sequoia and the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport.

In its recall announced Saturday, Hyundai says some of Santa Fe vehicles are at risk for the steering wheel breaking away from the steering column. Roughly 43,900 vehicles are included in Hyundai’s recall.

Toyota recalled roughly 64,900 Tundras and Sequoias, saying these vehicles are at risk for having their electronic stability control systems shutting down unexpectedly.

Both car makers will notify owners of the recalled vehicles starting in March.

Calif. Democratic Party won’t endorse Dianne Feinstein

SAN DIEGO

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein failed to win the official endorsement of the California Democratic Party as she seeks her fifth term, another sign that the party is divided over how best to battle Republicans in Washington.

Democratic activists were more eager to back her primary challenger, state Senate leader Kevin de Leon, who is touting himself as a fresh face with stronger progressive credentials, particularly on immigration.

However, he too failed to earn the 60 percent support needed to win the endorsement Saturday at Democrats’ annual convention. That means neither candidate will get the party’s seal of approval or extra campaign cash leading into the June primary.

With Democrats still licking their wounds from the 2016 election, some of the party’s biggest stars, including U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris and U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, urged unity ahead of the midterm elections.

Missing Calif. hiker found after 6 days in Yosemite park

YOSEMITE, Calif.

A well-prepared California hiker missing for six days in the icy backcountry of Yosemite National Park was found in good health after an extensive search, officials said.

A helicopter crew spotted Alan Chow on Friday above Wapama Falls near the center of the park, where overnight temperatures dipped below freezing, the National Park Service said. Park Ranger Scott Gediman told San Francisco Bay Area news station KTVU-TV that the 36-year-old Oakland resident got lost because usually well-marked trails were covered in snow.

Chow had done everything right to survive — he was prepared and didn’t “try to walk around and get even more lost,” Gediman said.

Associated Press