Agenda Tuesday

Lordstown Village Council, 5 p.m., streets sidewalks public parks buildings grounds and general improvement committee, caucus room, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.
Mahoning County Land Reutilization Corp., 11:30 a.m., conference room, Mahoning County Land Bank, 20 W. Federal St., suite 202, Youngstown.
McDonald school board, 7 p.m., high-school library, 600 Iowa Ave.
Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority, noon, TMHA, 4076 Youngstown Road SE, suite 101, Warren.
Warren school board, 6 p.m., Willard PK-8 School, 2020 Willard Ave. SE.
Youngstown Academy of Excellence trustees, noon, 1408 Rigby St.
Youngstown City school board, 5:30 p.m., Harding Elementary School, 1903 Cordova Ave.
