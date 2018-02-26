Agenda Tuesday

Lordstown Village Council, 5 p.m., streets sidewalks public parks buildings grounds and general improvement committee, caucus room, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Mahoning County Land Reutilization Corp., 11:30 a.m., conference room, Mahoning County Land Bank, 20 W. Federal St., suite 202, Youngstown.

McDonald school board, 7 p.m., high-school library, 600 Iowa Ave.

Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority, noon, TMHA, 4076 Youngstown Road SE, suite 101, Warren.

Warren school board, 6 p.m., Willard PK-8 School, 2020 Willard Ave. SE.

Youngstown Academy of Excellence trustees, noon, 1408 Rigby St.

Youngstown City school board, 5:30 p.m., Harding Elementary School, 1903 Cordova Ave.

