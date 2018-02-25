Warren police investigating homicide at Stonegate Apartments

WARREN — Warren police are investigating a possible homicide at the Stonegate Apartments on Robert Avenue Northwest.

Officers were called to the complex at 4:08 a.m. for gunshots and found Martell Williams on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not provide Williams' age or address.

If it is ruled a homicide, it would be the second one this year.

The Trumbull County coroner ruled the Feb. 1 death of Darrin T. Andrews, 35, of Francisca Avenue in Youngstown and Northfield Street Northwest in Warren a homicide.

Andrews was found shot multiple times inside his vehicle in the 2200 block of North Feederle Drive Southeast.