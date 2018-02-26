Unions fight legal battle over fees at Ohio Statehouse rally
COLUMBUS
Thousands of union workers, activists, faith leaders and labor supporters are headed to the Ohio Statehouse to draw attention to upcoming arguments in a high-stakes U.S. Supreme Court case.
Organizers say Saturday’s Working People’s Day of Action rally was being observed nationwide.
The lawsuit challenges a 41-year-old ruling that allowed states to require government employees who opt out of union membership to pay their share for activities the union undertakes on behalf of all workers, not just members.
So-called “fair-share fees” cover the costs of collective bargaining and workplace grievance proceedings.
Conservative anti-union interests back the Illinois government employee who says mandating such fees violates his First Amendment speech rights.
Associated Press
More like this from vindy.com
- February 20, 2018 midnight
Supreme Court to hear labor union case
- February 25, 2018 midnight
Ohio Statehouse to host Ohio's 215th birthday party
- September 29, 2017 midnight
High court, new term near, to hear challenge to unions
- February 26, 2017 midnight
Right-to-work law still totally wrong for Ohio
- December 25, 2017 midnight
US Supreme Court case could enhance public workers’ rights
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.