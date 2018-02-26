Startup Weekend

February 25, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

HERMITAGE, PA.

Startup Weekend Hermitage will take place Friday through next Sunday at eCenter@LindenPointe, 3580 Innovation Way.

Techstars Startup Weekend is the place to look for a team, create a prototype of an idea, validate a business idea and receive feedback from experienced entrepreneurs, all in one weekend.

For information and to buy tickets go to: http://communities.techstars.com/usa/hermitage/startup-weekend/12075.

