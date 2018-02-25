Sparkle customers can help feed hungry

YOUNGSTOWN

Through March 31, customers of Sparkle Markets can Check Out Hunger and feed hungry families in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties by tearing off a $1, $5 or $10 coupon available at the register that will be added to their grocery bill.

Also, customers may donate nonperishable food items by placing them in the collection bin at the front of the stores.

Harvest for Hunger, which takes place in 21 counties in Northeast Ohio, is a collaborative effort of four food banks, but all funds raised and food collected in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties remain in the Mahoning Valley.

Free short stack on National Pancake Day

BOARDMAN

In celebration of National Pancake Day on Tuesday, IHOP restaurants nationwide are offering each guest a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes. Guests who order the free pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day will be asked to consider making a donation to Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley, the local Children’s Miracle Network hospital. Local IHOP restaurants are at 833 Boardman-Poland Road in Boardman and 1980 Niles-Cortland Road in Howland.

National Pancake Day is the culmination of IHOP’s Children’s Miracle Network Hospital Campaign where customers are asked to buy a paper balloon to support their local children’s hospital.

In 2017, the Boardman and Howland IHOP locations raised $10,294 for Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley, and in the past 10 years, they have raised more than $46,000 for the local hospital.

Summit for leaders

YOUNGSTOWN

Black History Month 2018 “Summit” for the Youngstown newly elected officials will be at Martin Luther Lutheran Church, 420 Clearmount Drive, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Monday with a meet and greet from 4:30 to 5 p.m.

Admission is free and open to the public.