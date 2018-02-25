POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Girard, Liberty and Hubbard:

GIRARD

Feb. 18

Arrest: While dealing with a possible drug overdose in the 100 block of West Second Street, authorities charged Anthony Guy of Second Street, Girard, with disorderly conduct after saying he resisted first responders’ efforts to administer naloxone to reverse the effects of opioids. Medical personnel had to hold Guy down, a police report stated.

Identity fraud: A Shannon Road man found out his credit-card number had been used to make a series of unauthorized purchases in the New York City area.

Arrest: A traffic stop near East Liberty Street resulted in Charshell D.L. Tensley’s arrest. Tensley, 28, of Republic Avenue, Youngstown, was wanted on a Boardman warrant charging larceny.

Feb. 19

Damage: An officer on routine patrol near Trumbull Avenue reported finding a stop sign on the ground and that a fire hydrant had been struck and was leaning at an angle.

Theft: A woman discovered an Ohio Direction card missing from her East Prospect Street residence.

Arrest: Authorities responded to a report of a possibly reckless driver near Shannon and Church Hill roads before charging Kaylee A. Fredenburg, 24, of Stambaugh Avenue, Girard, with attempted assault on a police officer, failure to comply with police, marijuana possession and attempted vandalism after alleging she had tried to bite an officer’s right knee. Authorities had to use a stun gun to bring under control an agitated Fredenburg, who also had three pieces of suspected marijuana and was combative while in a cruiser, a report showed.

Feb. 20

Arrest: Officers on Parkman Road picked up Bradley A. Long, 21, of West Second Street, Girard. He was wanted on a Girard Municipal Court warrant.

Arrest: Weathersfield police handed to Girard authorities Colleen R. Hake, 32, of Hollywood Avenue, Warren, who was accused of failing to appear in Girard Municipal Court.

Criminal mischief: A vehicle in the 500 block of Park Avenue was found with a slashed rear tire.

Forgery: A North Avenue couple discovered several bogus prescriptions had been written in their names after the man had visited a Girard pharmacy.

Feb. 21

Assault: Officers responded to a fight in the 100 block of East Wilson Avenue, where a man and a woman, both of whom reportedly were intoxicated, each reported having been assaulted by the other.

Drug paraphernalia: A traffic stop on U.S. Route 422 led to the arrests of Allen G. Bosak III, 25, of Euclid Avenue, Youngstown, who was wanted on a Trumbull County 911 center warrant, as well as Jennifer G. Paden, 37, of Washington Avenue, Girard, who was charged with having a suspected marijuana pipe.

Trespassing: Three juveniles reportedly entered a car in the 500 block of Washington Avenue before fleeing on foot.

Menacing: An East Broadway Avenue woman alleged her former boyfriend has made and sent continual calls and text messages, including threats to come to her home with a gun. He also has stalked the accuser at her place of employment, she further alleged.

Menacing: A Mosier Road woman reported a boy via a Facebook message threatened to beat up her grandson after having accused him of stealing a Sony PlayStation console.

LIBERTY

Feb. 16

Misuse of a credit card: A Pleasant Valley Road woman alleged her grandson, of Vienna, had used her credit card to make $950 worth of fraudulent purchases.

Feb. 17

Arrest: After pulling him over in the 4000 block of Belmont Avenue, officers took into custody Leo J. Williams III, 31, of Amherst Avenue, Girard, on a charge of operating a vehicle impaired before saying he registered a 0.173 blood-alcohol content.

Aggravated menacing: A Monticello Boulevard woman and a friend alleged a Boardman man, 28, made cryptic threats via phone calls saying they would be killed, apparently after the woman did not wish to be in a relationship with him.

Identity theft: A Greenbrier Drive woman learned that someone without authorization used her Social Security number to file a false income-tax form, apparently after having hacked into a database at her place of employment.

Weapon: Police answered a call about a man passed out in a car near Colonial Drive before charging Kevin R. Martin of Wick Avenue, Youngstown, with one misdemeanor count each of carrying a concealed weapon, having a weapon while intoxicated, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle impaired after saying a loaded 9 mm handgun was in the glove compartment. Also, Martin, 28, registered a 0.241 blood-alcohol content, which is three times Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report showed.

Feb. 18

Drugs: While dealing with a disturbance in the 1400 block of Keefer Road, police charged Bradley J. Park, 52, of Brookfield Road, Hubbard, with drug abuse, possessing drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle impaired after pulling him over a short time later. Park had a suspected marijuana pipe and a pill bottle that contained suspected marijuana, a report said.

Arrest: Authorities took custody of Felicia A. Baggett, 48, at the Mahoning County jail after ascertaining that Baggett, of Norwood Avenue, Youngstown, was wanted on a township warrant.

Breaking and entering: Someone entered a home in the 1600 block of Wilson Avenue through a rear door, then removed a 32-inch flat-screen TV, a water tank, a washing machine and other items.

Arrest: Youngstown police in the 2700 block of Belmont Avenue relinquished custody of Nichole J. McMurray, 22, to township authorities. McMurray, of New Road, Austintown, was wanted on a Liberty warrant.

Feb. 19

Domestic violence: Bilah H. Alhmeed, 49, of Colonial Drive, Liberty, was charged with the crime after his wife alleged that during an argument, an intoxicated Alhmeed repeatedly struck her face, then grabbed and threw the accuser to the ground. The victim complained of severe shoulder pain; she also had swelling to and blood on her face, a report showed.

Feb. 20

Drugs: Police in the 1600 block of Motor Inn Drive pulled over and charged Lisa M. Johnston, 38, of Elm Street, Masury, with two counts of possessing drug paraphernalia and one of falsification after alleging Johnston had in her purse a spoon with burn marks common in drug use, and that a suspected crack-cocaine pipe was found on her person later at the Trumbull County jail. Also taken into custody was Hollis B. Stull, 46, of Youngstown-Warren Road, Niles, who was charged with failure to appear in court.

Harassment: A Colonial Drive man said a woman has made three such calls to him.

Identity fraud: A Middle Drive woman discovered unauthorized withdrawals to her checking and savings accounts that came to $26,000.

Feb. 21

Trespassing: A man in a light-colored hooded sweatshirt reportedly went through two vehicles in the 900 block of Keefer Road and may have tried to enter a shed in the area.

HUBBARD

Feb. 17

Arrest: Officers were dispatched to the Mahoning County jail to pick up Jasmine A. Hollinshead, 25, of Springdale Avenue, Youngstown, who was wanted on a Hubbard warrant charging theft and possession of criminal tools.

Possible burglary: A woman reported having pulled in a driveway in the 100 block of Clingan Street before a family member told her of seeing what appeared to be a man in the residence. Nevertheless, a search failed to turn up anyone in the home, and police found no signs of forced entry, a report said.

Citation: While responding to a noise complaint in the 100 block of Hager Street, authorities handed a minor-misdemeanor citation to Casey T. Engstrom, 28, of Hager, Hubbard, charging him with disturbing the peace.

Feb. 18

Arrest: A traffic stop in the 800 block of North Main Street resulted in the arrest of Edward A. Campbell of Pothour-Wheeler Road, Hubbard, on a charge of operating a vehicle impaired. Campbell, 59, registered a 0.171 blood-alcohol content, a report stated.

Feb. 19

Counterfeit: Two fake $20 bills were passed at a Speedway gas station, 806 W. Liberty St.

Feb. 20

Arrest: Brookfield police handed Todd E. Switz, 48, to Hubbard authorities. Switz, of Collar-Price Road, Hubbard, was wanted on a warrant charging driving under suspension.

Theft: A man reportedly stole a $3 bottle of wine from a Sunoco gas station, 175 Hubbard-Youngstown Road.