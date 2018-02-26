Pastor traces path of ongoing civil-rights movement

Staff report

The U.S. is experiencing a variety of painful connections between the civil-rights struggles in the South decades ago and many of today’s ills, though a strong faith in God combined with doing good works remains the remedy, a local minister contends.

“I grew up in a segregated community [in Alabama], and I never went with anyone to school who was white,” the Rev. Henry McNeil recalled. “I never had a white teacher. That was the law.”

The Rev. Mr. McNeil, pastor of Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, discussed certain aspects of the civil-rights movement, including where he feels we are as a nation and where we need to go, during a program Sunday afternoon at Beulah Baptist Church, 570 Sherwood Ave., on the South Side.

The 90-minute presentation and sermon were part of Black History Month.

