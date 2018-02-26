Open house
WARREN
The Minority Business Assistance Center, MBAC, of the Youngstown Region is hosting an open house at its Warren office, 125 W. Market St., on Thursday. The open house will be a meet- and-greet of the MBAC staff and a roundtable discussion to exchange ideas focusing on the entrepreneurial and small-business challenges of doing business in Mahoning and Trumbull counties.
Attendees are encouraged to bring business cards to share with other area business people. The open house is free to attend, however attendees should pre-register on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mbac-warren-open-house-tickets-43261566510.
