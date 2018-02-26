Open house

February 25, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

WARREN

The Minority Business Assistance Center, MBAC, of the Youngstown Region is hosting an open house at its Warren office, 125 W. Market St., on Thursday. The open house will be a meet- and-greet of the MBAC staff and a roundtable discussion to exchange ideas focusing on the entrepreneurial and small-business challenges of doing business in Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

Attendees are encouraged to bring business cards to share with other area business people. The open house is free to attend, however attendees should pre-register on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mbac-warren-open-house-tickets-43261566510.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$679000


Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$579900