Ohio Statehouse to host Ohio's 215th birthday party

COLUMBUS

Happy birthday, Ohio. Head to the Ohio Statehouse for a celebration 215 years in the making Sunday, March 4 from 12 to 3 p.m. Attendees will participate in art projects, experience an Ohio symbols Statehouse tour and enjoy a game of Statehouse bingo as you explore Capitol Square. Also, organizations from across the capital city and the state of Ohio will be on hand offering activities, travel information and educational exhibits.

Some of the event schedule and locations:

12 – 3 p.m.: Museum Gallery, Statehouse bingo

Pick up a Statehouse bingo card to complete while you explore the Ohio Capitol. Everyone who gets bingo on their card wins a party favor.

12 - 3 p.m.: Map Room, Guided Tours

45 minute: public Statehouse tours will begin at noon, 1, 2 and 3 p.m.

This family-friendly event is the perfect way to enjoy a day downtown on Capitol Square. This event is free and open to the public.

Associated Press