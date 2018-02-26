New England cruise

Take an autumn cruise to New England and Nova Scotia Sept. 28 to Oct. 6 with the Empty Nester Seniors from St. Rita Church. People from other denominations are invited. The group will leave Sept. 28 by deluxe motorcoach from the Cleveland area and spend the night in New York. The group will then board the Regal Princess Cruise ship. When the tour is over, the coach will be waiting at the port for the trip home.

The trip includes round-trip deluxe motorcoach transportation, overnight accommodations, tour guide, continental breakfast, New York City tour, a seven-day cruise, all meals on board, fees and taxes.

The cruise will visit Halifax, Nova Scotia; St. John, New Brunswick; Bar Harbor, Maine; Boston, Mass.; and Newport, R.I. For information contact Cindy Jeric, founder of the Empty Nesters at 330-963-0808 or email LadyCynthiaJ@Windstream.net.