LIMELIGHTS, CAREER PATHS

REALTY

Patrick Burgan and Sue Filipovich, co-owners and brokers of Burgan Real Estate, attended the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World Annual Conference, Jan. 31-Feb. 2 at Wynn Las Vegas. The conference was part of the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World Conference Week, a series of educational and networking events that attracted an elite audience of nearly 3,000 real-estate professionals from 24 countries.

The conference was open only to brokers, managers and relocation professionals affiliated with LeadingRE, an invitation-only network of the highest quality independent real- estate companies.