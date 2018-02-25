LIMELIGHTS, CAREER PATHS
REALTY
Patrick Burgan and Sue Filipovich, co-owners and brokers of Burgan Real Estate, attended the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World Annual Conference, Jan. 31-Feb. 2 at Wynn Las Vegas. The conference was part of the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World Conference Week, a series of educational and networking events that attracted an elite audience of nearly 3,000 real-estate professionals from 24 countries.
The conference was open only to brokers, managers and relocation professionals affiliated with LeadingRE, an invitation-only network of the highest quality independent real- estate companies.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 27, 2017 midnight
LIMELIGHTS, CAREER PATHS
- February 18, 2018 midnight
LIMELIGHTS, CAREER PATHS
- April 16, 2017 midnight
Burgan Real Estate celebrates 40 years of "painting the town brown"
- October 17, 2017 midnight
Burgan, Branch Street partner to help build home
- September 24, 2017 midnight
Limelights, career paths
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.