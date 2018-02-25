Funk music museum celebrates grand opening

DAYTON

A museum in Ohio dedicated to the funk music genre held its grand opening last week.

Plans for a funk museum in Dayton have been public since 2013, but the head of the new Funk Music Hall of Fame and Exhibition Center said it has been a dream for decades. CEO David Webb told the Dayton Daily News he hopes that the museum becomes not just a tourist attraction for the city, but a place to educate people about its past stars.

Dayton was sometimes referred to as the Land of Funk in the 1970s and 1980s, thanks to groups including the Ohio Players, Steve Arrington’s Hall of Fame, Zapp, Faze-O, Heatwave, Sun, Slave and Lakeside.

The museum had been open by appointment only since late December.

New England cruise

Take an autumn cruise to New England and Nova Scotia Sept. 28 to Oct. 6 with the Empty Nester Seniors from St. Rita Church. People from other denominations are invited. The group will leave Sept. 28 by deluxe motorcoach from the Cleveland area and spend the night in New York. The group will then board the Regal Princess Cruise ship. When the tour is over, the coach will be waiting at the port for the trip home.

The trip includes round-trip deluxe motorcoach transportation, overnight accommodations, tour guide, continental breakfast, New York City tour, a seven-day cruise, all meals on board, fees and taxes.

The cruise will visit Halifax, Nova Scotia; St. John, New Brunswick; Bar Harbor, Maine; Boston, Mass.; and Newport, R.I. For information contact Cindy Jeric, founder of the Empty Nesters at 330-963-0808 or email LadyCynthiaJ@Windstream.net.

Columbus marks Harlem Renaissance

COLUMBUS

Columbus arts organizations have teamed up to create “I Too, Sing America: The Harlem Renaissance at 100.” The commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Harlem Renaissance started this month and runs through January, with experiences and explorations across all disciplines, including photography, literature, painting, music, spoken word, dance and theater. Events will take place throughout the city. In addition, the Urban League convenes its national conference in Columbus in August. Conference programming includes a lecture by COSI president and CEO Frederic Bertley on the African-American scientists and thinkers energized during the Harlem Renaissance.

Ohio Statehouse to host Ohio’s 215th birthday party

Columbus

Happy birthday, Ohio. Head to the Ohio Statehouse for a celebration 215 years in the making Sunday, March 4 from 12 to 3 p.m. Attendees will participate in art projects, experience an Ohio symbols Statehouse tour and enjoy a game of Statehouse bingo as you explore Capitol Square. Also, organizations from across the capital city and the state of Ohio will be on hand offering activities, travel information and educational exhibits.

Some of the event schedule and locations:

12 – 3 p.m.: Museum Gallery, Statehouse bingo

Pick up a Statehouse bingo card to complete while you explore the Ohio Capitol. Everyone who gets bingo on their card wins a party favor.

12 - 3 p.m.: Map Room, Guided Tours

45 minute: public Statehouse tours will begin at noon, 1, 2 and 3 p.m.

This family-friendly event is the perfect way to enjoy a day downtown on Capitol Square. This event is free and open to the public.

Associated Press