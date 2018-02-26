YOUNGSTOWN

The Steel Valley Postal Customer Council will have an “Evolution of Direct Mail” event with breakfast, lunch, networking and education from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 15.

The $45 event will take place at the Youngstown Country Club, 1402 Country Club Drive.

Keynote speaker is David E. Williams, chief operating officer and executive vice president of the U.S. Postal Service.

Williams has responsibility for the day-to-day activities of 488,000 career employees working in more than 31,000 facilities supported by a fleet of more than 200,000 vehicles.

To register go to: http://steelvalleypcc.com/events-and-seminars-offered-by-steel-valley-postal-customer-council/.