COURTS

columbiana county

new cases

Midland Funding LLC v. Rebecca Bishop, money.

Alder Tank Rentals LLC v. Liquid Luggers LLC, money.

dissolutions asked

Tracy West, 2061/2 Vine St., Salem, and Andrew West, 36921 Butcher Road, Salem.

Nancy Veon,152 Claybrook Drive, East Palestine, and John Veon, 606 Highland Court, Cranberry Township, Pa.

Shawn McCauley, 427 S. Union Ave., Salem, and Katherine McCauley, 9090 Magnet Road NE, Minerva.

Catherine Dyer,15511 Summit Drive, East Liverpool, and Robert Dyer, of same.

Abigail Mayrobb, 4631 Deer Creek Court, Austintown, and Zachary Mayrobb, 484 Columbia St., Leetonia.

dissolutions granted

Dwayne Fleming and Karla Fleming.

Joceyln Eckman and Michael Eckman.

Cody Helman and Dallas Helman.

divorces asked

Sandra Landfried, 44333 Y&O Road, Wellsville, v. John Landfried, 817 Detroit Ave., Youngstown.

Tracy Roth, 930 Arch St., Salem, v. Daniel Roth, 440 Fairground Blvd., Canfield.

Leesa Kozar, 275 Walnut St., Leetonia. v. James Kozar, of same.

divorces granted

Stephanie Zoellers v. John Zoellers.

Tessa Neville v. James Neville.

Phillip Carter v. Kelly Carter.

Yinling Wang v. Matthew Ceccarelli.

docket

East Liverpool City Hospital v. Ladawna Poe, judgment for plaintiff.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. John Walsh, judgment for plaintiff.

Capital One Bank v. Brittany DeSarro, judgment for plaintiff.

Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC v. Nancy McCoy, judgment for plaintiff.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

US Bank NA et al v. Crystal A. Crites et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Chris M. Richards et al, foreclosure.

Midland Funding LLC v. Debra Platt, default.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Kaitlyn Christine, default.

Capital Alliance Financial LLC v. Annette Gardner, default.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Michelle G. Chiles, default.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Colleen Girtz, default.

Childrens Hospital Medical Center of Akron v. Tabbetha L. Williams, default.

Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Co. v. David Culver, default.

First Choice Community Credit Union v. James A. Peyatt III, default.

Kathleen A. Benedict v. Michael G. Smylie, dismissed.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Stella Coletti et al, dismissed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Jeffrey Rowlands et al, dismissed.

Barclays Bank Delaware v. Christy A. Schmitz, dismissed.

US Bank Trust NA v. Miranda L. Demeretz et al, dismissed.

Daniel Griffin et al v. Anna R. Santucci et al, dismissed.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Jacqueline Dukes, dismissed.

Archi Tekton Inc. v. Parkman Landing Associates LTD, dismissed.

Ohio Edison Co. v. Kenneth S. Bunch, dismissed.

Greg Ferrara v. Stacey Kollar et al, dismissed.

Michael L. Maybee v. Cory Luchette et al, dismissed.

Sofi Consumer Loan Program Grantor Trust v. David Egner, dismissed.

Jeffrey A. Sharpe v. Hannah R. Emerson et al, dismissed.

Talisha R. Cuffey v. Daavon T.J. Owens, dismissed.

State v. Terry Walker, sentenced.

State v. Aaron L. Davis, sentenced.

State v. Lynette Talley, sentenced.

State v. Jumal E. Rowe, sentenced.

State v. Heather A. Bako, sentenced.

State v. David M. Limbeck, sentenced.

State v. Christohn J. Harvey, sentenced.

State v. Jason E. Mechling, sentenced.

State v. Derek M. Markley, sentenced.

State v. Terry L. Tobin, sentenced.

State v. Gabriel G. Lofton II, sentenced.

Esteban M. Guzman et al v. Warren Plaza LLC et al, settled.

Stanley D. Starkey Sr. v. Robert W. Noble et al, settled.

Steven C. Durst v. Turnko LLC et al, settled.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. John Hippely, settled.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. John T. Hippely, settled.

Sam Lamancusa v. New Heights South LLC, dismissed.

John Kulick v. Kurt A. Pfister et al, dismissed.

US Bank NA v. James P. Wynne et al, dismissed.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Alicia R. Sands, dismissed.

Kayshawn R. Jones v. Progressive Insurance et al, dismissed.

Dissolutions granted

Bruce E. Hoag and Treadeen A. Hoag.

Donald S. Coley and Rachelle L. Coley.

Christopher M. Pitts and Kelsey M. Pitts.

Mark A. Moore and Jaime M. Moore.

Divorces granted

Theodore Jakubowski v. Lana S. Jakubowski.

Tamara J. Ludwick v. David L. Ludwick.

Valerie J. Lawson v. Fred E. Lawson.

Kourtney Schofield v. Abdullah Patricia.

Gregory J. Manente v. Sheri Hess-Manente.

Jonathan R. McGirr II v. Allyson M. McGirr.

Jessica J. Williams v. Thomas G. Williams.

Traci Sersich v. Edward Sersich.

Jennifer McCarthy v. Jeremy J. McCarthy.

Ella M. Plesmid v. Terry Plesmid.

Heather L. Noble v. Jeffery D. Noble.

Sandra Mays v. Dock Mays.

Ann M. Lipscomb v. James A. Lipscomb.

Domestic cases dismissed

Valerie M. Yoho v. Clayton G. Yoho.

Pamela Perisa v. Michael A. Guthrie.

mahoning county

DOCKET

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA v. Amanda S. Johnson et al, foreclosure.

US Bank National Association v. John D. Dimon et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution proceeds.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Milan M. Pavlich et al, order of magistrate.

Ticketnetwork Inc. v. Events on Tap Com LLC, order of magistrate.

Cocca Development LTD v. Smoothie Shop LLC et al, dismissed.

Roger A. Myers v. Anthony P. Saadey, order of magistrate.

Tammy L. Williams v. Scott Koonse et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Chester E. Brown et al, judgment entered; dismissed.

Marshall A. Wilcox et al v. Kyle J. O’Brien et al, order of magistrate.

Huntington National Bank v. Katina E. Hazimihalis, order of magistrate.

Interstate Intrinsic Value Fund A LLC v. Nancy A. Coppola et al, order of magistrate.

Larossa Management Co. LTD v. Halil Erzurum et al, settled.

Basinger Auction Service LLC v. Mary D. Witkowski, order of magistrate.

Ryes the Bar LLC v. Kwai Daniels et al, order of magistrate.

Ashley Enterprises LLC v. Joanne Snyder et al, order of magistrate.

Casey R. Cooper v. Deonne R. Gilbert et al, dismissed.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Brenda L. Nasser et al, order of magistrate.

Sunrise Senior Living v. Garry Webb, order of magistrate.

Carlena N. Ramey v. Parallon Enterprises LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Samuel Segretario v. Brian M. Gorman et al, order of magistrate.

New Life Masonry Inc. v. Dustin May et al, order of magistrate.

William P. Duritza v. James Fuschillo, order of magistrate.

Bethany Paulin v. Roxanne Holby, order of magistrate.

Shaquana McCaulley v. Anthony Taylor, dismissed.

Marilyn Guzman v. Christian A. Guzman, order of magistrate.

State v. Alaina M. Infante, sentenced.

State v. Wesley T. Triplett, sentenced.

State v. Charles Clark, sentenced.

State v. Jackie Levonyak, sentenced.

State v. Jasmine C. Smith, sentenced.

State v. Akeem Brown, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Michael Emery, sentenced.

State v. Edward McElroy, sentenced.

State v. Tawhon Easterly, forfeited.

State v. Louis C. Allen, sentenced.

State v. Anthony J. Anderson, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Alexis N. Wilson, sentenced.

State v. Ray Abercrombie, judgment entered.

State v. Lindsey N. Martin, counts 2-4 dismissed; judgment entered.

State v. Richard A. Sutherland, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Robert Petrovich, pleads guilty.

State v. Kenneth R. Lesher, pleads guilty; sentenced.

ABL Whoresale Distributors Inc. v. Donald Jackson et al, order to distribute.

Patricia Fusillo v. Steve Buehrer et al, dismissed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Thomas E. Williams Jr. et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution.

1301 Tiffany Plaza LLC v. BTJ Inc., order of magistrate.

Margaret Kramer et al v. Humility of Mary Health Partners et al, order of magistrate.

Candido Cartegena v. Iron City Wood Products Inc. et al, dismissed.

Jerome C. Williams Jr. et al v. Antwan Brown Sr. et al, settled and dismissed.

Christine S. Habuda et al v. Rachel Hornyak et al, order of magistrate.

Jose L. Contreas-Olivera v. Saddle Creek Farms Bedding Inc., settled and dismissed.

Kevin M. Sheldon et al v. Gennaro Pavers Inc. et al, settled and dismissed.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Joseph Muscatello et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution.

Dina Sunderlin v. WP Realty Inc. et al, settled and dismissed.

Shawn Olson v. Nationstar Mortgage LLC, order of magistrate.

Deborah A. Wellington v. Alexander Torres et al, settled and dismissed.

Judith Lynn et al v. Mark Asher et al, dismissed.

State of Ohio Ex Rel v. Anthony J. Luttrell et al, default judgment.

City of Youngstown Ohio v. Barbara Richards et al, default judgment.

Communicare Health Services Inc. v. Margo Galathris et al, order of magistrate.

Jerry Wray v. Lamar Advertising of Youngstown Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Pietragallo Gordon Alfano Bosick and Raspanti LLp v. First National Bank of Pennsylvania, order of magistrate.

Kathleen A. Butch v. Michael C. Lalli et al, order of magistrate.

Jessica Bowell v. Eddie J. Previtte III et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Katina S. Lafleme et al, order of magistrate.

Frank C. Filisky et al v. Ricottilli Construction Co. Inc. et al, order of magistrate.