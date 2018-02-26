Columbus marks Harlem Renaissance

COLUMBUS

Columbus arts organizations have teamed up to create “I Too, Sing America: The Harlem Renaissance at 100.” The commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Harlem Renaissance started this month and runs through January, with experiences and explorations across all disciplines, including photography, literature, painting, music, spoken word, dance and theater. Events will take place throughout the city. In addition, the Urban League convenes its national conference in Columbus in August. Conference programming includes a lecture by COSI president and CEO Frederic Bertley on the African-American scientists and thinkers energized during the Harlem Renaissance.