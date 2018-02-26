Columbus marks Harlem Renaissance
COLUMBUS
Columbus arts organizations have teamed up to create “I Too, Sing America: The Harlem Renaissance at 100.” The commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Harlem Renaissance started this month and runs through January, with experiences and explorations across all disciplines, including photography, literature, painting, music, spoken word, dance and theater. Events will take place throughout the city. In addition, the Urban League convenes its national conference in Columbus in August. Conference programming includes a lecture by COSI president and CEO Frederic Bertley on the African-American scientists and thinkers energized during the Harlem Renaissance.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 26, 2017 12:05 a.m.
GLOBETROTTERS LIVE
- January 18, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Harlem Globetrotters return to Covelli Centre Hoops, humor and history
- November 28, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Bruno Mars readies first TV special
- February 9, 2018 midnight
METRO DIGEST Cause of woman's death
- April 8, 2017 12:46 p.m.
Bethany Bebech Sidharth Badhran set wedding date
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.