Chamber program
NILES
The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will have an “Accountability Drives Success” event from 7:30 to 9:15 a.m. March 21 at Ciminero’s, 123 N. Main St.
This session, which will feature Len Pentrancosta, chief operating officer, The Leadership Quest, is an interactive session designed to build a mindset for personal accountability and responsibility for organizational results.
The cost to attend is $25 for chamber members; $40 for nonmembers. Register at http://www.regionalchamber.com/events.
