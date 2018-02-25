BUSINESS DIGEST

America Makes

YOUNGSTOWN

America Makes is collaborating with the Robert C. Byrd Institute to host a one-day event to expand apprenticeships through the “Apprenticeship Works” program.

The event will focus on how to build an advanced manufacturing or additive-manufacturing apprenticeship program within a company.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 6 at Youngstown State University, Kilcawley Center/Chestnut Room.

It is ideal for employers, operations managers, plant managers, HR managers and anyone else interested in finding out what an apprenticeship program is, what it offers an organization and what it takes to launch one.

Register at: https://www.americamakes.us/events/forum-expanding-apprenticeships-apprenticeship-works/.

Direct mail event

YOUNGSTOWN

The Steel Valley Postal Customer Council will have an “Evolution of Direct Mail” event with breakfast, lunch, networking and education from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 15.

The $45 event will take place at the Youngstown Country Club, 1402 Country Club Drive.

Keynote speaker is David E. Williams, chief operating officer and executive vice president of the U.S. Postal Service.

Williams has responsibility for the day-to-day activities of 488,000 career employees working in more than 31,000 facilities supported by a fleet of more than 200,000 vehicles.

To register go to: http://steelvalleypcc.com/events-and-seminars-offered-by-steel-valley-postal-customer-council/.

Open house

WARREN

The Minority Business Assistance Center, MBAC, of the Youngstown Region is hosting an open house at its Warren office, 125 W. Market St., on Thursday. The open house will be a meet- and-greet of the MBAC staff and a roundtable discussion to exchange ideas focusing on the entrepreneurial and small-business challenges of doing business in Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

Attendees are encouraged to bring business cards to share with other area business people. The open house is free to attend, however attendees should pre-register on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mbac-warren-open-house-tickets-43261566510.

Chamber program

NILES

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will have an “Accountability Drives Success” event from 7:30 to 9:15 a.m. March 21 at Ciminero’s, 123 N. Main St.

This session, which will feature Len Pentrancosta, chief operating officer, The Leadership Quest, is an interactive session designed to build a mindset for personal accountability and responsibility for organizational results.

The cost to attend is $25 for chamber members; $40 for nonmembers. Register at http://www.regionalchamber.com/events.

Startup Weekend

HERMITAGE, PA.

Startup Weekend Hermitage will take place Friday through next Sunday at eCenter@LindenPointe, 3580 Innovation Way.

Techstars Startup Weekend is the place to look for a team, create a prototype of an idea, validate a business idea and receive feedback from experienced entrepreneurs, all in one weekend.

For information and to buy tickets go to: http://communities.techstars.com/usa/hermitage/startup-weekend/12075.