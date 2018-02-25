Agenda Monday
Austintown school board, 8 a.m., special meeting, board office, Dr. David Ritchie Legacy Room, 700 Raccoon Road.
Brookfield Township trustees, 7 a.m., special meeting with department heads, 6844 Strimbu Drive.
Cardinal Joint Fire District trustees, 5:30 p.m., Station 2, 7075 Herbert Road, Canfield.
Austintown Township trustees, noon, township hall, 82 Ohltown Road.
Boardman school board, 6:30 p.m., West Boulevard Elementary School, 6125 West Blvd.
Boardman Township trustees, 5:30 p.m., township government center, 8299 Market St.
Girard City Council, 7 p.m., municipal building, 100 W. Main St.
Howland school board, 6:30 p.m., administrative board room, 8200 South St. SE, Howland.
Liberty school board, 5:30 p.m., high school community room, 1 Leopard Way.
Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, 5 p.m., board meeting, second floor, Suite 201, CSB Building, 222 W. Federal St., Youngstown.
McDonald school board, 7 p.m., special meeting, followed by 7:30 p.m. meeting, high school library, 600 Iowa Ave.
Poland school board, 6 p.m. township hall, 3339 Dobbins Road.
Salem City Planning Commission, 4:30 p.m., city hall, council chambers, 231 S. Broadway Ave.
