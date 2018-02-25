Warnings mark lead hazards in Warren, Youngstown homes

WARREN

There are eight Warren homes on an Ohio Department of Health list of homes with a documented lead problem. In Youngstown, 11 homes are on the state list. The good thing discovered by The Vindicator during visits to all eight Warren homes on the list is that seven are clearly marked with signs warning of the hazard. Seven appear to be vacant. The eighth home is occupied with permission of the Ohio Department of Health.

Read MORE in Sunday's VINDICATOR.