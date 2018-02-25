Toyota, Hyundai recall roughly 110,000 vehicles
Associated Press
NEW YORK Toyota and Hyundai have recalled roughly a combined 110,000 trucks and sport utility vehicles, including the 2018 Toyota Tundra and Sequoia, and the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport.
In its recall announced Saturday, Hyundai says some of Santa Fe vehicles are at risk for the steering wheel breaking away from the steering column. Roughly 43,900 vehicles are included in Hyundai’s recall.
Toyota recalled roughly 64,900 Tundras and Sequoias, saying these vehicles are at risk for having their electronic stability control systems shutting down unexpectedly.
Both car makers will notify impacted owners of the recalled vehicles starting in March, and if necessary, will repair the vehicles at no cost.
For more information on the recalls, visit www.safercar.gov.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 17, 2018 midnight
Chrysler recalling 229K Ram trucks
- November 14, 2016 midnight
McDonald’s to test simpler plan for custom burgers
- May 22, 2017 4:59 p.m.
US probes whether Hyundai, Kia recalled engines fast enough
- December 14, 2017 midnight
Hyundai, Kia recall compact cars
- April 27, 2017 1:48 p.m.
Toyota recalls 250K Tacoma pickups; rear wheels can lock up
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.