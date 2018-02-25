Starting Lineup Barber & Beauty expands
YOUNGSTOWN
The Starting Lineup Barber & Beauty Shop inside the Realty Tower, 47 Federal Plaza Central, will expand this spring with a 3,700-square-foot spa in the basement of the tower. Owner Jerome Franklin hopes to open what he’s calling SLU Luxury Salon and Spa by Starting Lineup before the Mother’s Day holiday.
Right now, the basement is under construction but will soon house spots for massages, pedicures, manicures, waxing and facials.
Read MORE in Sunday's VINDICATOR.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 24, 2018 8:48 p.m.
Starting Lineup Barber & Beauty plans expansion
- February 24, 2018 10:43 p.m.
FLASH BRIEFING SUNDAY
- January 15, 2017 12:07 a.m.
Starting Lineup part of city’s transformation
- June 9, 2017 12:04 a.m.
Barbershops aim to boost kids’ literacy
- October 28, 2016 12:04 a.m.
Picture Perfect Hair Day at Kirkmere
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.