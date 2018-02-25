Starting Lineup Barber & Beauty expands

YOUNGSTOWN

The Starting Lineup Barber & Beauty Shop inside the Realty Tower, 47 Federal Plaza Central, will expand this spring with a 3,700-square-foot spa in the basement of the tower. Owner Jerome Franklin hopes to open what he’s calling SLU Luxury Salon and Spa by Starting Lineup before the Mother’s Day holiday.

Right now, the basement is under construction but will soon house spots for massages, pedicures, manicures, waxing and facials.

