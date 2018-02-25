Speaker gives advice on healthy living

YOUNGSTOWN

Breast cancer, childhood cancers, general health and how to deal with student loans were among topics discussed Saturday during the Youngstown Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority’s symposium on health and finances.

An estimated 100 people attended the event.

The Youngstown Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is an organization of college-educated women committed to the constructive development of its members and to public service, the programs of which target the black community.

The sorority has a five-point program consisting of educational and political awareness, economic development, physical and mental health, and international awareness, said Susan M. Moorer, president of the local chapter.

The group’s current international project is providing personal hygiene products for girls and school supplies for the New Abetensu M.A. Basic School in Eastern Ghana, Moorer said.

