Sparkle customers can help Check Out Hunger

Through March 31, customers of Sparkle Markets can Check Out Hunger and feed hungry families in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties by tearing off a $1, $5 or $10 coupon available at the register that will be added to their grocery bill.

Also, customers may donate nonperishable food items by placing them in the collection bin at the front of the stores.

“We greatly appreciate the continued support of Sparkle Markets through this campaign, in addition to their year-round food donations and participation in other special events that help provide food to those in need in our community,” said Michael Iberis, executive director, Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley.

Harvest for Hunger, which takes place in 21 counties in Northeast Ohio, is a collaborative effort of four food banks, but all funds raised and food collected in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties remain in the Mahoning Valley.