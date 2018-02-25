A reminder from the dog warden

February 24, 2018 at 6:54p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Purchase your 2018 dog license by Feb. 28. Per the Ohio Revised Code, as of March 1 the cost of the license is doubled. You can purchase dog tags through multiple vendors across Mahoning County. You must also have a current rabies vaccination for your dog. Canvassing for license and current rabies vaccination compliance across the county will begin April 15.

