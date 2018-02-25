A reminder from the dog warden
YOUNGSTOWN
Purchase your 2018 dog license by Feb. 28. Per the Ohio Revised Code, as of March 1 the cost of the license is doubled. You can purchase dog tags through multiple vendors across Mahoning County. You must also have a current rabies vaccination for your dog. Canvassing for license and current rabies vaccination compliance across the county will begin April 15.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 9, 2017 midnight
Canvass to check on dog licenses
- July 13, 2017 12:51 p.m.
Rabies vaccines offered Saturday in Ellsworth Township
- January 25, 2017 2:14 p.m.
Dog owners: Get your annual license for your pet
- April 3, 2017 1:11 p.m.
Rabies vaccination clinic is Saturday at Angels for Animals
- January 26, 2017 midnight
Dog owners: Get your annual license for your pets
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.