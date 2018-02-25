Protest planned next weekend over land contract costs
YOUNGSTOWN
The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation and the Alliance for Congregational Transformation Influencing Our Neighborhoods plan to take a bus to Columbia, S.C. on Saturday to bill Vision Property Management for demolitions and other costs associated with the company’s properties in Youngstown. Vision markets land contracts, also known as rent-to-own or lease-to-own agreements, to prospective buyers who don’t qualify for home-mortgage loans, local officials say. Those buyers then assume the responsibility for maintenance and staying in compliance with city housing codes.
Read MORE in Sunday's VINDICATOR
