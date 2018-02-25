Police investigating social media threat against Mooney

YOUNGSTOWN

A social media threat posted late Friday indicating that Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School would be “shot up” Monday has school officials and Youngstown police on high alert.

“We’re doing everything humanly possibly to keep safe the children entrusted to us,” said Monsignor John Zuraw, spokesman for the Diocese of Youngstown.

School officials called the city police immediately after learning of the threat and at this point the police department is conducting a thorough investigation, Msgr. Zuraw said.

Increased police presence was at the school Saturday night because of a school dance, and police will be in force at Mooney on Monday because the threatening post specifically states the school will be attacked that day, Msgr. Zuraw said.

He said all Cardinal Mooney parents were notified of the social media threat via cell phone or text.

Msgr. Zuraw said this was the first threat to Cardinal Mooney and none has been made toward Ursuline High School.

He said it’s a “sad state of affairs that people choose to make these threats toward schools. Parents should not be afraid to send their kids to school. Schools used be considered safe zones.”