Pancakes at IHOP on Tuesday can help Akron Children's

BOARDMAN

In celebration of National Pancake Day on Tuesday, IHOP restaurants nationwide are offering each guest a free short-stack of buttermilk pancakes. Guests who order the free pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day will be asked to consider making a donation to Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley, the local Children’s Miracle Network hospital. Local IHOP restaurants are at 833 Boardman-Poland Road in Boardman and 1980 Niles-Cortland Road in Howland.

National Pancake Day is the culmination of IHOP’s Children’s Miracle Network Hospital Campaign where customers are asked to buy a paper balloon to support their local children’s hospital.

In 2017, the Boardman and Howland IHOP locations raised $10,294 for Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley, and in the past 10 years they have raised more than $46,000 for the local hospital.