Wall St. opens higher on tech stocks
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, led by gains in technology companies and banks.
Hewlett Packard Enterprises jumped 10 percent in early trading Friday and HP rose 7 percent after both companies reported earnings that were much better than analysts were expecting.
Among financial companies, Fifth Third rose 1 percent and BlackRock climbed 1.3 percent.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 12 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,717.
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 136 points, or 0.6 percent, to 25,100. The Nasdaq composite increased 46 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,256.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.88 percent.
