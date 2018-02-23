URGENT Shooting reported on Louisiana college campus; 2 injured
HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Southeastern Louisiana University says two people have suffered non-life threatening injuries after gunshots were fired on campus.
In a Friday morning tweet, the school says there’s no current threat to campus and university police are investigating the incident.
No other details were immediately available.
