Trump wants some teachers to have guns

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — President Donald Trump says only a fraction of teachers and administrators should have guns to protect students from attackers.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference Friday, the president said, “maybe 10 percent or 20 percent of the population of teachers, etc.” should have concealed weapons. He added that “nobody would ever see it unless they needed it.”

Had this fraction of school personnel been armed last week when a shooter killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, a “teacher would have shot the hell out of him before he knew what happened.”

He called reports that he wants all teachers armed, “fake news.” He said he only wants school personnel already trained with firearms to have guns, because they “love their students” and want to protect them.