UPDATE | Police ID driver, victims of morning crash

ROAD CLOSED

YOUNGSTOWN — A 25-year-old Warren woman driving the wrong way on the state Route 711 connector northbound today causing a head-on accident with a semi-truck leading to the death of her two children, ages 7 and 5, and her 32-year-old brother, police said.

The accident occurred about 12:30 a.m. today shortly after Ka’nosha Bason, the driver, got on Route 711 in an SUV the wrong way, likely on a Gypsy Lane ramp, said police Lt. William Ross, the head of the accident investigation unit.

The victims are Noreyion Bason, 7, and Nialaisha Bason, 5, the driver’s children, and Cedrick Lyons, the driver’s brother, Ross said.

They are all from Warren.

The children were in the back seat while Lyons was in the front seat.

Police will confer with city Prosecutor Dana Lantz likely next week to determine if the SUV driver will be charged, Ross said. It’s “probably likely” the woman will be charged with a crime that could rise as high as aggravated vehicular homicide, Police Chief Robin Lees said.

“It depends on what we find with the evidence,” Lees said.

The woman is in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with injuries she sustained in the traffic accident, Lees said. She was conscious and talked to police investigators at the scene of the accident, Lees and Ross said.

Gilbert DeMello, 53, of Youngstown, the driver of the semi-truck was treated for minor injuries.

The highway northbound between U.S. Route 422 and Gypsy Lane remains was closed for about 12 hours, most of it because of the need to remove steel beams that were on the back of the semi-truck.