Selected local stocks
Selected local stocks
STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE
Alcoa Inc., .1248.010.46
Aqua America, .71 34.05-0.05
Avalon Holdings,2.210.16
Chemical Bank, .2756.08-1.03Community Health Sys.6.16 0.18
Cortland Bancorp, .2821.00-0.08
Farmers Nat., .1614.15-0.45
First Energy, 1.44 32.920.16
Fifth/Third, .5232.87-0.57
FirstMerit Corp.,--
First Niles Financial, .1210.500.00
FNB Corp., .4814.28-0.15
General Motors, 1.5240.910.36
General Electric, .9214.620.13
Huntington Bank, .28 15.73-0.32
iHeartMedia Inc.,0.540.02
JP Morgan Chase, 1.92114.98-0.20
Key Corp, .3420.53-0.51
LaFarge, .34--
Macy’s, 1.51 26.170.59
Parker Hannifin, 2.52 183.922.59
PNC, 2.20157.60-3.68
Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60154.032.66
Stoneridge 22.78-0.35
United Comm. Fin., .12 9.65-0.01
Selected prices from Thursday’s 4 p.m. close.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 7, 2016 midnight
Selected local stocks
- October 17, 2017 midnight
Selected local stocks
- February 2, 2018 midnight
Selected local stocks
- February 6, 2018 midnight
Selected local stocks
- February 13, 2018 midnight
Selected local stocks
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.