Selected local stocks

February 23, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., .1248.010.46

Aqua America, .71 34.05-0.05

Avalon Holdings,2.210.16

Chemical Bank, .2756.08-1.03Community Health Sys.6.16 0.18

Cortland Bancorp, .2821.00-0.08

Farmers Nat., .1614.15-0.45

First Energy, 1.44 32.920.16

Fifth/Third, .5232.87-0.57

FirstMerit Corp.,--

First Niles Financial, .1210.500.00

FNB Corp., .4814.28-0.15

General Motors, 1.5240.910.36

General Electric, .9214.620.13

Huntington Bank, .28 15.73-0.32

iHeartMedia Inc.,0.540.02

JP Morgan Chase, 1.92114.98-0.20

Key Corp, .3420.53-0.51

LaFarge, .34--

Macy’s, 1.51 26.170.59

Parker Hannifin, 2.52 183.922.59

PNC, 2.20157.60-3.68

Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60154.032.66

Stoneridge 22.78-0.35

United Comm. Fin., .12 9.65-0.01

Selected prices from Thursday’s 4 p.m. close.

