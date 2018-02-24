SCHOOL THREAT | Sebring student faces charges after threat

SEBRING — A 15-year-old at Sebring McKinley High School was arrested Wednesday, and arraigned in Mahoning County Juvenile Court Friday afternoon on a misdemeanor charge of making false alarms after an alleged threat toward the school.

Superintendent Toni Viscounte said the threat the freshman male made was verbal, and could not comment on the boy’s identity, but he was suspended following the incident.

Attorney Theresa Tolson, the village’s prosecuting attorney, said there is a conflict of interest in the case, but could not comment on specifics.