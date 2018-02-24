SCHOOL THREAT | McDonald schools report threat made by student

February 23, 2018 at 4:57p.m.

McDONALD — Kevin O’Connell, McDonald School District superintendent, said there was an incident this morning in which a student reported a threat made by another student.

School officials contacted the police department, and by the end of the afternoon, the student was taken into custody. Police searched the student and his locker but didn’t find any weapons, O’Connell said.

“We are taking every threat as seriously as possible. Our priority is keeping students safe,” he said.

